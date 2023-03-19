Photo exhibition on govt schemes from tomorrow

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, March 18

The Central Bureau of Communication (CBC) of the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Jalandhar, is organising a four-day photo exhibition here on Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and flagship schemes of the Central Government under an Integrated Communication & Outreach Programme from March 20 to 23. It will be held at the Digital Library premises.

The exhibition, being organised in coordination with the district administration, would be inaugurated by Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash on March 20. Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal and Field Publicity Officer Rajesh Bali held a meeting in this regard.

Saplings would be planted on March 22 on the occasion of World Water Day.

On the last day of the exhibition which is March 23, the martyrdom day of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev, an anti-drugs cycle rally will be taken out in the morning in coordination with the GNA University and Fit Bikers Club, Hoshiarpur, to spread the message of shunning drugs.