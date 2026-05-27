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Home / Jalandhar / Photo of rival leaders seen together surprises many in Dasuya

Photo of rival leaders seen together surprises many in Dasuya

Most talked-about moment comes when all leaders together raise 'Jai Mata Di' slogans

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Sanjiv Kumar Bakshi
Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 04:29 AM May 27, 2026 IST
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'Hum Sath Sath Hain' photograph of leaders of various political parties together after polling was over in Dasuya.
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Amid the voting in Dasuya, a photograph featuring leaders from different political parties standing together on one platform has created a stir in local political circles, triggering widespread public discussion.

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At a time when political rivals are usually seen exchanging sharp criticism, the image of leaders from opposing parties smiling together has caught the attention of residents and social media users alike. The photograph features former MLA Arun Dogra Mickey, BJP leader Sushil Kumar Pinky, Aam Aadmi Party Ward No. 4 candidate Tarun Khullar, former Municipal Council chairman Narinder Kumar Tappu, Thakur Vivek Singh Rinka, BJP candidate Rajni Kaushal, BJP leader Anil Kumar, Congress candidate Rakesh Bassi and Dr Harsimrat Sahi, son of former MLA Amarjeet Sahi.

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The most talked-about moment came when all leaders together raised slogans in praise of Mata Rani around 5 pm, projecting a message of unity and mutual respect. Though the gathering is being described as a social and religious occasion, many residents believe the timing of the photograph during the election season carries political significance.

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Soon after the image surfaced, discussions spread rapidly across tea stalls, marketplaces and social media platforms. While some people described it as a symbol of political maturity and cordial relations beyond party lines, others viewed it as a possible indication of behind-the-scenes political strategy ahead of the elections.

Locals say the photograph has now become one of the most debated topics in the region. Although no official statement has been issued by any leaders regarding the gathering, the picture has undoubtedly added a new layer of intrigue to the ongoing municipal election in Dasuya.

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