Photographer finds art in ordinary

‘Beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder.’ In the photographs and paintings of Jalandhar's ace photographer and visual researcher, Anil Gupta, this age-old adage finds new meaning.

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In his photographs (and paintings), the inanimate objects of the world come alive. What may be common among a couple of discarded bottles and a sketch by a wash basin; an umbrella by a polythene-clad man on a rainy day near the fields; two boys sleeping on a pavement near the Old Delhi Railway Station; or just a bunch of high-rises in a busy city.

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His muses have ranged from pillars to broken bicycles, windows, rocks to lifeless mannequins. With such subjects populating his photographs, he has gone on to win national and international acclaim the world over.

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Bred and schooled in Jalandhar and having completed his art education from Apeejay College of Fine Arts, Jalandhar, and the Chandigarh Arts College, Anil Gupta has been associated with Apeejay College (since when it was called Rajeshwari Kala Sangam) for over a 40-year-long innings at the college.

His initial inspiration came from his "artist" grandmother. A life-altering experience was a few days with legendary photographer Raghu Rai walking down Jalandhar's streets when he came visiting about a decade ago.

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One of five siblings (brothers and sisters), he was the only artist in his family. Anil Gupta says, "My grandmother's wall-painted murals and figures decked our home-across Holi, Diwali, Ashoi Ashtami, Durga Navami. With bamboo reeds for pen and paint for ink, her un-laboured, free-flowing folk imagery conjured magnificent images. As a kid, I would also pitch in. Art subconsciously entered my heart through these. In college, I took up art as a hobby course first, but my sketches were loved and before I knew it, I was painting. Dabbling in visual arts, photography got its hooks into me and then I began teaching it."

Having served as head of the Department, Applied Arts at the Apeejay College of Fine Arts, Jalandhar, Anil Gupta is a state-level awards and recognitions include- State Award, Punjab Lalit Kala Akademi, Chandigarh; Selected Artist, 64th National Art Exhibition, Lalit Kala Akademi, New Delhi; three-time recipient of the Commendable Certificate in Photography from the Indian Academy of Fine Arts, Amritsar; Special Invitee Artist twice. He has been part of myriad shows at Mumbai, Chandigarh, Rohtak, New Delhi, Meerut, Amritsar and has earned international art commendations at Turkey and Netherlands.

He says, "I don't like rushed, busy, brimming canvasses. Formation and minimalism appeal to me. In painting, at this age, my style's changing. I tend to use fewer strokes. I'm keen on things that others may overlook. Nature's lights and shades, random objects, textures, fascinate me. My work is also rooted in spiritualism. Once a year we take a trip to a spiritual place, be it Benares, Mahakal or the Kumbh recently. I'm off with the camera."

While he continues teaching post retirement, his wander lust fails to abate. Travelling India and finding happiness in even homes which may appear outwardly poor, he says, "The real India, reveals itself only during travels." Recalling his engaging experience with his idol Raghu Rai, Gupta says, "Jalandhar then had a DC, BK Shrivastav who had set up a platform for artists-Punjab Art Heritage organisation, where many artists used to be invited and discussions held. Raghu Rai was also invited. I took him to Imam Nasir, we walked through Jalandhar Bazars and his two most precious pieces of advice to me were - "Kaam Karo" (work) "Cheezon ko alag dhang se dekho" (watch things with a different perspective)."