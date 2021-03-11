PHSC official visits Kapurthala, Sultanpur Lodhi Civil Hospitals

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 14

Managing Director (MD) of the Punjab Health Systems Corporation (PHSC) Neelima during her ongoing visits to various hospitals with the aim of upgrading and modernising existing health institutions in the state visited the Civil Hospitals at Kapurthala and Sultanpur Lodhi.

Reviews arrangements Punjab Health Systems Corporation MD Neelima reviewed arrangements for the smooth running of mother and child facilities, emergency services, OOAT services, de-addiction centre, ICU ward, blood bank, Covid isolation ward, oxygen plant and other services. She also interacted with pregnant women, new mothers and other patients at the hospitals. She enquired about the state of health services being received by them.

She said her aim was to provide modern health facilities to the common man. She also discussed provision of quality health services with Civil Surgeon Gurinderbir Kaur, SDM Anu, Senior Medical Officer Sandeep Dhawan and DFSPO Ashok Kumar among others.

The MD reviewed arrangements for the smooth running of mother and child facilities, emergency services, OOAT services, de-addiction centre, ICU ward, blood bank, Covid isolation ward, oxygen plant and other services. She also visited and interacted with pregnant women, new mothers and other patients getting treatment at the hospitals. She enquired about the state of health services being received by them.

She expressed satisfaction over the health services being provided in Kapurthala. She also called upon better services for common people in the health sector and lauded the services they were receiving. She also lauded the OPD, IPD, lab test services already being provided.

She said the state government was working to upgrade hospitals to provide better health services to people. Existing difficulties in the health sector would soon be resolved by the government. Civil Surgeon Gurinderbir Kaur apprised her about the health services at the hospital and its achievements. Later, a tour of the Civil Hospital, Sultanpur Lodhi, was made where Senior Medical Officer Ravinder Pal Shubh provided information about health services. Assistant Civil Surgeon Anu Sharma, DFSPO Ashok Sharma, DHO Kukjit Singh, SMO Sandeep Dhawan were among those others present.