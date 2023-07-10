Pick-up driver arrested for rash driving

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, July 9

The Shahkot police have arrested a pick-up van driver on the charges of causing death by negligence, causing grievous hurt by an act endangering the life or personal safety of others, rash driving on a public road, and mischief.

Investigating Officer (IO) Jagtar Singh said the suspect had been identified as Kashmir Singh, a resident of Thakur Dwara in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh.

Jaspreet Kaur, a resident of Taraf Haji village under the Sultan Pur Lodhi police station, complained to the police that she, along with her family, was returning from Nakodar in their car, which was being driven by his cousin Harman Vijay Singh (23) on July 7.

She said when they reached the Billi Chaharmi village bus stand on the Nakodar-Shahkot highway, the suspect, who was driving rashly, hit their car. His cousin died on the spot while others suffered injuries in the mishap.

The IO said a case under Section 304-A, 279, 337, 338 and 427 of the IPC has been registered against the suspect and his pick-up van had been impounded.