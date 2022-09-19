Picked up for questioning, man lands up in hospital

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 18

A Lohian-based family has alleged that their relative had been kept in the police custody and beaten up for three days on the charge of theft. The Shahkot police have denied the allegation, claiming the man was picked up for verification, but let off on September 12.

However, the family has claimed they have no idea where he is after being discharged from hospital today.

An FIR was registered at the Lohian police station on September 3 under Sections 457 and 380 of the Indian Penal Code.

He had injuries My uncle was detained on September 10 and kept in custody until September 14. We took him to hospital. He had injuries and claimed he was beaten up both by villagers and the police in custody. He was discharged today, but we don't know where he is. —Priya, Ramesh’s niece Questioned briefly The man had been picked up after suspicion in a theft case on September 12. He had only been briefly called to questioning by the police. But since he was not found guilty, he was let off. He got hospitalised on his own. Currently no charges stand against the man. —Gurpreet Singh, Shahkot DSP

In the FIR, Nirmal Singh, a resident of Yakkopur Kalan village in Lohian, complained that Rs 10,000 was discovered stolen from his home after unidentified thieves allegedly struck his house in the intervening night of September 2 and 3.

During the course of investigation, the police rounded up Ramesh (35), a resident of neighbouring Kamalpur village. The police told The Tribune that Ramesh was let off soon after and wasn’t detained for days as alleged by the family.

However, a video has been released by the accused’s sister on social media. In the video, sister of Mahesh, Chinder Kaur, resident of Shekhewal village in Shahkot, alleged: “My brother was picked up by the Lohian police. He was beaten up for three days in the police custody. The theft charge couldn’t be proven, but he is currently in hospital. Our question is why was he beaten up?”

Dismissing the family’s allegations, the police claimed the man was freed on September 12.

Shahkot Deputy Superintendent of Police Gurpreet Singh said, “Villagers had raised suspicion about this man regarding the theft case. He had been detained for verification on September 12. He had only been briefly called to questioning by the police and to be presented to panchayat members. But since he was not found guilty, he was let off. Later, on September 16 or 17, he got himself admitted to the hospital for a piles surgery. Currently no charges stand against the man.”

Meanwhile, Sukhchain Singh, MD of Hemkund Hopistal at Lohian Khas, said: “Ramesh had been brought to us two days ago by his relatives with the problem of piles and back ache. He had no injury on his body. He was discharges at 12 noon today.”