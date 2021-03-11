Pickpocket targets Congress councillor in Jalandhar Civil Hospital

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 4

Ward No.78 councillor Jagdish Ram was pickpocketed inside the Civil Hospital here on Wednesday afternoon. The Congress councillor had gone to the hospital to get his patient’s slip. As per the reports, he was standing in a queue waiting for his turn to receive the slip when a pickpocket taking advantage of the situation stole his wallet.

Talking to mediapersons, the councillor said due to the rush in the hospital, he could not sense when someone pickpocketed his wallet. His wallet contained Rs 4,000 and some important documents. He said he has lodged a complaint with the police in this regard and they have assured them of tracing the accused. The CCTV of the Civil Hospital would be checked to identify the accused and know if he was accompanying a patient or was alone.

Man held with 250-gm intoxicating tablets

During a naka laid by the Nurmahal police, at the Cheema Chowk at the Phillaur Road, a man was nabbed with 250 gm of intoxicating tablets by the police. An FIR under Sections 22, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been lodged against the accused at the Nurmahal police station.