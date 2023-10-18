Pictures of Dasuya AAP MLA, village sarpanch on foundation stone stir controversy

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 17

The issue of using not only name but also picture of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Dasuya on a recently laid foundation stone of a solid waste management project at Beh Bidhia village of Talwara has stirred a controversy in the area.

The stone laid on October 11 carries the pictures of MLA Karambir Singh Ghuman and village sarpanch Satnam Singh.

While taking a jibe at the ruling part, Opposition leaders said while the AAP government came to power on a stance that it would not project the names of its leaders and its MLAs would work like a common man, the MLA had gone a step ahead to even get his picture printed on the stone laid to inaugurate the work funded by the Centre.

They said not only the MLA, but also the sarpanch of the village, who was working to his favour, got his picture printed on the stone, setting a new, wrong precedent.

Arun Kumar Dogra, former Congress MLA from Dasuya, ridiculed the move saying: “If the MLA was so much inclined to make his projection by getting his picture printed on the foundation stone, he should have instead chosen a more appropriate project rather than that of a garbage dumping site”.

“In any case, this was not the ‘badlav’ (change) for which the people of Punjab voted for AAP in 2022. They are slowly getting to see their real face,” he hit out the ruling party.

AAP MLA Ghuman said he did not get it done. “It is the sarpanch who got the stone readied and put mine and his pictures on it. I am personally not in favour of taking any such initiative,” he said.

