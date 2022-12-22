Pik-up driver hurt in mishap

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 21

A Mahindra Pik-Up vehicle collided with a truck at Dalli village in Bhogpur on Jammu-Katra highway early Wednesday morning. The impact of the accident was so much that the Pik-Up got badly damaged. The driver side’s door got smashed and he was taken out with the help of a JCB machine. The badly injured driver was rushed to a hospital for treatment.