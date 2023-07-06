Pile-up leads to snarls on Amritsar-Jalandhar highway

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, July 5

Several vehicles collided on the rain-soaked Amritsar-Jalandhar Highway near PAP this morning. It led to the closure of a lane, triggering a massive traffic jam bringing the vehicular movement to a standstill.

According to information, a car overturned after colliding with a heavy vehicle. Subsequently, vehicles trailing behind also collided with each other. Some of the vehicles involved in the pile-up also overturned. While no fatality was reported, some persons suffered minor injuries.

After getting information, the traffic police reached the spot to mitigate the situation. They cleared the lane by removing overturned vehicles with the help of a crane. However, commuters faced substantial delays and endured prolonged traffic congestion throughout the ordeal.

The Jalandhar Cantt police said neither any formal complaint had been filed in this regard yet nor they had any information regarding the incident.