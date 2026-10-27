Pile-up on JCT Flyover in Phagwara

Four vehicles were damaged in a collision on the JCT Flyover in Phagwara on Tuesday morning. The impact was so severe that the airbags of one of the cars were deployed. No loss of life was reported in the incident.

According to Sandeep, one of the car drivers involved in the accident, he was travelling towards Jalandhar in his car. When he reached the JCT Flyover, a black car moving ahead of his vehicle suddenly applied brakes, leaving him with little time to react. As a result, his car rammed into the vehicle ahead.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, two more cars, which were coming from behind, were also involved in the collision, resulting in damage to all vehicles.

Advertisement

Despite the force of the impact, the occupants reportedly escaped without serious injuries. However, the collision caused substantial damage to the vehicles.