Pilot project for proper waste management launched in Hoshiarpur

Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain launched a pilot project for proper waste management in the city and personally visited the dump site near DAV College to take stock of the collection of garbage here on Monday.

Launching the project for two months, Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain along with municipal corporation officials appealed to the people to ensure segregation of wet and dry waste in their houses.

She said the district administration and the MC are taking waste management issues seriously and the pilot project will continue so that proper waste management could be implemented in toto.

Advertisement

She said the cooperation of people is required at this stage so that segregation of wet and dry waste could be efficaciously carried out at first point only so that it could be convenient for MC employees in further segregation at dump level.

She said the district administration will prepare pits for making compost at main places like Central Jail, Police Lines, Deputy Commissioner’s residence and other prominent public places for decomposition of leaves of trees and other dry waste.

Advertisement

The Deputy Commissioner also appealed to major institutions, commercial properties, institutions, etc, to dig pits for making compost from the waste accumulated in large quantities at their respective offices, commercial places and ensure its proper use so that the waste can be disposed of properly at the dumps in the city. She also asked the MC officials to ensure a regular review of the project.