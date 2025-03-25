DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Jalandhar / Pilot project for proper waste management launched in Hoshiarpur

Pilot project for proper waste management launched in Hoshiarpur

Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain launched a pilot project for proper waste management in the city and personally visited the dump site near DAV College to take stock of the collection of garbage here on Monday. Launching the project for two...
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 04:55 AM Mar 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
DC Ashika Jain reviews waste segregation management by MC workers in Hoshiarpur on Monday.
Advertisement

Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain launched a pilot project for proper waste management in the city and personally visited the dump site near DAV College to take stock of the collection of garbage here on Monday.

Launching the project for two months, Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain along with municipal corporation officials appealed to the people to ensure segregation of wet and dry waste in their houses.

She said the district administration and the MC are taking waste management issues seriously and the pilot project will continue so that proper waste management could be implemented in toto.

Advertisement

She said the cooperation of people is required at this stage so that segregation of wet and dry waste could be efficaciously carried out at first point only so that it could be convenient for MC employees in further segregation at dump level.

She said the district administration will prepare pits for making compost at main places like Central Jail, Police Lines, Deputy Commissioner’s residence and other prominent public places for decomposition of leaves of trees and other dry waste.

Advertisement

The Deputy Commissioner also appealed to major institutions, commercial properties, institutions, etc, to dig pits for making compost from the waste accumulated in large quantities at their respective offices, commercial places and ensure its proper use so that the waste can be disposed of properly at the dumps in the city. She also asked the MC officials to ensure a regular review of the project.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper