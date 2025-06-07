Pilot project for waste segregation in 5 wards from Jun 9

Deputy Commissioner Ashika Jain has said that to strengthen cleanliness system in the city and encourage source segregation, a pilot project is being started in five wards from June 9. The DC was addressing a meeting of officials related to the project today.

The DC said that an important initiative is being taken by the Hoshiarpur administration with the aim of making the city clean, beautiful and environment-friendly. Under the project, door-to-door garbage collection will be done in ward number 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12. Wet and dry garbage from all the houses will be collected separately by special vehicles of the Municipal Corporation and taken directly to the dumping ground. The initiative will end the problem of garbage piling up in the area. Garbage will also not be collected at the dump shed located in front of DAV College, the DC said.

Jain said that under the campaign, the dumping shed located in front of DAV College will be removed and beautifications drive undertaken there. She appealed to the residents of the ward to cooperate in making the project successful and clarified that if any person throws garbage in the open or does not separate wet and dry garbage and gives it to the Municipal Corporation, then he will be challaned.

The Deputy Commissioner said that 50 garbage carts and Tata vehicles have been deployed in these wards to successfully implement source segregation and expand it across the district. Help is also being sought from the private sector in this enterprise, the DC added.