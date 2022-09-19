Pitbull injures girl, kin seek action

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 18

Even as the city is witnessing a rising number of dog bite cases, a nine-year-old girl named Jahnvi, a resident of Gandhi Nagar, was bitten by a Pitbull dog owned by one of her neighbours in Jalandhar today. The girl sustained injuries in the incident.

She was rushed to the Civil Hospital, where she is currently under treatment. Relatives of the girl said it is not the first time that the pet dog has attacked a resident.

Bobby, a relative of the victim, said, “Jahnvi had gone to some local shop to buy something when the dog attacked her. It is not the first such case. And that family has another pet, too. Residents have also complained about it in the past, but the complaints have fallen on deaf ears.”

He added, “When the owners of the dog were confronted, they casually told us that their dogs are vaccinated, and hence it does not matter. Action must be taken against the family so that the dog does not get to attack more residents.”

The family has made a complaint at Police Station No. 2.

According to official data, 35 to 38 dog bite cases on an average are being reported at the Civil Hospital on a daily basis.