Placement camps to begin from Feb 20

Hoshiarpur, February 17
District Employment and Business Bureau, Hoshiarpur, will organise block-level placement camps in the district from February 20 to March 3 for recruitment in a private security firm. The placement camps will be held on February 20 at BDPO office Mukerian, on February 21 at BDPO office Dasuya, on February 22 at BDPO office Tanda, on February 23 at BDPO office Bhunga, on February 24 at BDPO office Block-2 Hoshiarpur and on February 27 at BDPO Office Block-1 Hoshiarpur. On February 28, a camp will be organised at BDPO office Mahalpur, on March 1 at BDPO office Garhshankar, on March 2 at BDPO office Hajipur and the last camp will be held on March 3 at BDPO office Talwara.
The camps will be held between 10:00 AM and 2:00 PM. The District Employment Officer, Gurmail Singh, said a candidate should be a matriculate of age 21 to 37 years, having height 5’6 or more, if he wanted to get recruited. Apart from salary, other benefits like the PF and ESIC will be provided by the company. He appealed to the interested candidates to bring their Aadhaar card, eligibility certificates and two passport-size photographs.
