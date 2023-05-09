Plantation drive along Chitti Bein opposed

Jalandhar, May 8
The Kisan Sangharsh Committee held a protest outside the District Administrative Office on Monday.
The farmers protested the plantation alongside Chitti Bein. “We are not against the planting of saplings, but it should be done in a proper manner. When there is plantation in this manner, this blocks the way of water resulting in deluge in our fields,” the protesting farmers said.
They also handed over a memorandum in the name of the Deputy Commissioner.
The farmers gathered in large number outside the office and demanded a planned plantation alongside the bein so that they (farmers) do not suffer.
“We have been protesting against this for the past two months, but no one has heard our plea yet,” Ranjit Singh Aliwal, the district president of the committee, said.
