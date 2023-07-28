Plantation drive at BSF camp

Hoshiarpur, July 27
To develop a green campus, Plantation drive 2023, was undertaken at the Subsidiary Training Centre (STC) of the Border Security Force (BSF), Kharkan, to mark the Kargil Vijay Diwas. Avinash Rai Khanna, former member of Rajya Sabha and vice-president, Indian Red Cross Society, Hoshiarpur, Sanjeev Tiwari, Chief Conservator of Forests, North Circle, Nalin Yadav, Divisional Forest Officer and Ratnesh Kumar, Commandant (Training) planted saplings along with officers, staff and women recruits of the BSF.
Speaking on the occasion, Avinash Rai Khanna motivated the new recruits to continue the endeavour in future also.
