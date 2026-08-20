Plantation drive at Jalandhar Cantt post office

A plantation drive was organised at the Jalandhar Cantt head office of the Indian Postal Department on Wednesday. The programme was conducted under the aegis of Postmaster Ram Prasad Mahi.

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The event received special support from renowned social worker and environmentalist Vinay Agarwal. Under his guidance, post office employees planted trees.

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Postmaster Mahi said environmental protection was the duty of every citizen. He explained that trees not only purified the environment but also ensured a better future for all. Agarwal emphasised the need to increase environmental awareness and urged everyone to plant as many trees as possible.

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During the programme, all participants watered the plants with a commitment to creating a clean and green environment. The event was a positive step towards environmental protection at the local level, said the organisers.