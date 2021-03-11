Plantation drive organised

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: The NSS Wing of Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus organised a tree plantation drive with an aim to celebrate World Environment Day. The faculty and students from the school of management, engineering and various other departments took part with great enthusiasm. To fulfill the responsibility towards mother earth and part of corporate social responsibility and to celebrate World Environment Day, LKCTC organised tree plantation drive at Dhadda village. The day was celebrated with an objective to raise awareness among people to protect the environment by looking at various problems regarding scorching issues of environmental pollution, drastic climatic changes, green house effects, global warming etc. among human beings. The objective was to raise global awareness about the significance of healthy environment issues by implementing some actions to protect nature and earth leading to a positive and healthy environment for all. Sukhbir Singh Chattha, Director Academic Affairs, KCL Group, congratulated the faculty members and students for conducting this drive and motivated all the departments for organising such events in future.

Plantation drive at Trinity College

Under the leadership of Asst Prof Karanvir Dwivedi, the NSS volunteers helped in planting the trees around the Guru Gobind Singh Avenue and pledged to be loyal to the nature. On this occasion of World Environment Day, the NSS volunteers planted saplings in the society and motivated each other to care for the nature. According to the Indian Government Scheme of Swachha Bharat Abhiyan, the NSS volunteers also organised the cleanliness camp in the society. On this occasion to enhance the spirit of the volunteers the Principal of Trinity College, Dr Ajay Prashar specially paid his visit. Sister Rita, Sister Preema, Asst. Prof Nidhi Sharma and the coordinators of the NSS wing Prof Karanvir Dwivedi and about 25 volunteers were present at the venue.

World Environment Day observed

Tagore’s International Smart School celebrated World Environment Day to raise environmental protection awareness among the students with a particular focus on youth. An array of activities like cross country race, bicycle race, planting trees, posters making, best out of waste etc were organised to sensitise the young minds. The cross country race began from school premises and returned back from Kot Sadiq. Students and teachers participated in the cross country race enthusiastically. Dean Vinod Shashi Jain encouraged the students to adopt practice of bicycling which will not only make their body healthy but also save money and fuel and preserve the environment. She also inspired the students to grow more trees and have affection for birds to make the earth a better place to live in.

Parent-Teacher Orientation

The interactive session of Parent Teacher Orientation for III to V grade was conducted for two days in the campus of MR Citi Public School, Balachaur by Principal Ritu Batra, Co-ordinator Neeru Sharma and the faculty members. The team of MR Citi conducted programme for preparatory stage students of classes III to V. Motive of this session was to make parents aware for school philosophy, structural plan and their role and responsibilities towards their child. Parents took initiative and shared their views for the upliftment of their ward with enthusiasm. It laid emphasis on the active involvement of parents in the upbringing of their ward and on active synergy among parents and teachers for the holistic development of a child.

Prayer meeting organised

To show gratitude and respect to the founder Chairman of the Apeejay Education, Dr Stya Paul, on his 12th death anniversary, a special prayer meeting was organised at Apeejay School, Rama Mandi. The solemn occasion commenced with paying tribute to the noble soul with the singing of his favourite bhajans by music teacher Nidhi Sharma and the school choir. The soulful rendition offered a perfect ambience to pay tribute to the great man and the way he shaped up institutions of such repute with his dynamic vision. Sukhmanjot Kaur Mattu and Simarpreet Kaur from Class XI talked about Dr Stya Paul’s vision and his simplistic approach towards life with which he connected with the students of the institutions. A video about the illustrious journey of the great visionary was also shown to the students. Vice-Principal Aarti Shorey Bhat introduced to the students the book ‘Reflections of Time’- a collection of favourite couplets of Dr. Stya Paul. Principal Sangeeta Nistandra threw light on the life, journey, teachings and philosophy of Stya Paul. She also administered an oath to the students where they pledged to work hard with a belief – ‘I can and I will.’

‘Beat the Heat’ pool party

To give respite to the little students of nursery wing from the rising heat, “Beat the Heat” pool party was organised by St Soldier Divine Public School, Khambra, for the students in which children of Nursery, LKG and UKG participated. While enjoying the pool party, students also ate summer fruits like mango, banana, and watermelon. Various types of games and mask party were organised for the students in the camp. The students were told about the benefits of fruits and eating more and more fruits during the summer season. Vice Chairperson Sangeeta Chopra said it is necessary for the students to do activities along with studies so that stress and boredom do not come to the student.

Online competition organised

HMV Collegiate Sr Sec School organised Online Competition on World Environment Day on the theme “Only One Earth”. Principal Prof Ajay Sareen congratulated the students and teachers on the occasion on World Environment Day. She said that we should be thankful to our environment and conserve it. She said that our institution always works for the protection of environment. School Coordinator Meenakshi Syal said such competitions make us realise that we should live in sync with the environment and should try to plant more and more trees. On this occasion, Online poster making competition was organised on the theme ‘Picture with Pot’ and ‘Save Planet’. Students gave the message to conserve our environment for our better future. More than 50 students participated in the competition. In ‘Picture with pot’ category, Gursheel Kaur of Plus Two Arts got 1st prize. In Poster Making Competition Neerja from Plus Two Non Medical got 1st, Namrata got 2nd and Zeenat from Plus Two Commerce got 3rd prize. Principal Prof Ajay Sareen congratulated the winners.

University toppers

The students of DIPS College of Education Dhilwan secured good marks in the BEd 2021-23 session examinations conducted by Guru Nanak Dev University. The Principal of the college Mukesh said Jobanjit Kaur secured first position in the college with 375 marks in the BEd examination. Ramanpreet Kaur secured the second position in the college with 359 marks and Gurleen Kaur secured the third position in the college with 352 marks. Principal Mukesh honoured the students who secured good marks in the examination by giving them certificates. Encouraging the students, he said that every student has the right on this trophy and certificate, they just need to study diligently.

Workshop on Indian Sweets

School of Hotel Management of Innocent Hearts Group of Institutions conducted a one-day workshop on ‘How to prepare Indian sweets’. Chef Gulshan Kumar (an entrepreneur) acted as a resource person. Chef Bunny B Attwaal (Assistant Prof) welcomed the resource person and stated that Indian sweets are recognised all over the world because of their purity. Chef Gulshan Kumar enlightened the students with different techniques for preparing Indian sweets. He stated that Indian sweets are always in high demand during wedding seasons and festivals. Even Indian restaurants are getting business across the globe by serving a wide variety of sweets. During the session, chef prepared spongy rasgulla, ras-malai, gulab jamun and black jamun and gave a live demonstration to the students. Harmohinder Singh (Head, HM) presented a vote of thanks to Chef Gulshan Kumar for sharing his secret to adding specific Indian whiffs to these dishes with students. He stated that the purity of sweets signifies the love, affection and prosperity in everyone’s life.

Homage paid to Dr Stya Paul

Apeejay College of Fine Arts paid a humble homage to its founder chairman Dr Stya Paul fondly on his 12th death anniversary. He was an eminent industrialist and freedom fighter who laid the foundation and inspiration for the Apeejay Stya Group and the Apeejay Education society. On this occasion, Dr Sucharita (Pro Vice Chancellor, Apeejay Stya University, Director, Apeejay Education Society & Senior Education Advisor, Rajeshwari Sangeet Academy Trust), Dr Neerja Dhingra (Principal, ACFA), Girish Kumar (Principal Apeejay School, Mahavir Marg), Sushma (Pre-Primary Wing In charge, Apeejay School) and faculty members of school and college were present. On this occasion, his never dying spirit and his passion and diligence towards his work to ensure the quality education was remembered to take inspiration from. It is inspirational that even at the age of 90, Seth was dedicated towards his work and had curiosity to learn something new and flexible enough to adapt new learnings and challenges in his personality. He had a personality and qualities from which today’s youth can learn a lot. Also on this occasion, his favourite hymns were sung and fresh flowers were offered.

Scholarship to students

Continuing the rich legacy of providing education on charitable basis, the Jat Sikh Council provided scholarship in the form of fee cheques to promising and needy students Kiranjit Kaur Chatha (MCom Sem 4) and Parmavir Kaur Dhadda (MCom Sem 2) of Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women. The Council Head Jagdeep Singh Shergill said council member Himmat Singh Bala has contributed towards this noble cause from his virtuous earnings. He also promised that in future also the council members would be devoted towards these philanthropic acts. Principal Dr. Navjot also expressed her gratitude towards the Jat Sikh Council and said whenever the institute is in a need of such charitable deed for its students, the Jat Sikh Council is always ready with its righteous actions and help. On this occasion the Finance Secretary Parminder Singh Hayer Ji, Office Secretary Sarabjot Singh Lalli and Life Member Col. Ajay Singh Virk motivated the students to put in all the efforts to achieve grand scores. Principal Dr. Navjot and Harmohini Mahal appreciated the work of the Council and thanked them for helping the students.

Saplings planted at Nehru garden school

Two days after World Environment Day, officials of State Bank of India’s Regional Office held a simple ceremony of plantation at Government Girls Senior Secondary, Nehru Garden here. SBI Regional Manager Anupama Sharma tried to fulfill her responsibilities towards society and environment by planting saplings. On this occasion, everyone also resolved to run a public awareness campaign at their level for environmental protection and also resolved to ensure their contribution towards the environment. Anupama Sharma also asked the bank employees to ensure their participation in environmental protection by planting saplings in the school premises. She told that in the present era the condition of the environment is not hidden from anyone. The principal of the school Gurinderjit Kaur said humans have an unbreakable relationship with the environment, so today everyone needs to be punished for environmental protection and as a responsible citizen, it is our duty to contribute equally to it. Gurinderjit Kaur, Alka Arora and Bhupinder Singh were present from school while from SBI Anupama Sharma, Branch manager of Sanriddhi Pawan Bassi, Narottam Kumar, Mamata, Dharmpal Sanjay Pandey from SBI wealth were present.

Seminar on quality law placement

Hoshiarpur: A seminar was organised on the topic of ‘Quality Law Placement’ at Rayat Bahra Hoshiarpur Campus on Tuesday. The seminar was presided over by Assistant Prof Priyanka Puri. College students and teachers participated in the seminar. On this occasion, Dr Gaurav Kataria, Associate Professor, Lovely University and Assistant Professor Sunil Kumar, gave detailed information about the specialty of research for quality law placement to the students. Dr Kataria answered the questions asked by the students on the related topic. Principal Prof Dr VK Sharma thanked the guests for their presence. The seminar ended after the national anthem.

Akshita first in BA (Sem III)

DAV College, Hoshiarpur, Principal Prof (Dr) Vinay Kumar informed that in Panjab University, Chandigarh result of BA 3rd semester, Akshita Chaand, secured the first position in the institution scoring 335 (83.75%) marks out of 400. Neha Sharma, secured the 2nd position having 334 i.e. 83.5 % marks. Loveleen Saini stood third having 333 i.e. 83.25% marks. The college managing committee president Dr Anoop Kumar and secretary DL Anand conveyed wishes to the meritorious students. /oc