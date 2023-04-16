Plants langar held to mark Baisakhi

Jalandhar, April 15
City-based NGO Eduyouth Foundation organised ‘Free Plants Langar’ to mark the Baisakhi and Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations at Gurudwara Singh Sabha, Urban Estate Phase-1.
More than 500 saplings of various plants and trees, including mango, rose, jamun and lemon were distributed.
The event was graced by Municipal Corporation Superintendent Mandeep Singh. Prof Kanwar Sartaj Singh, the president of the NGO, said that they were continuously holding various activities such as blood donation camps, free medical check-up camps, langar sewa for Covid patients and many other activities.
