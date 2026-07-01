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Home / Jalandhar / Plastic granules factory gutted in Hoshiarpur

Plastic granules factory gutted in Hoshiarpur

Property worth lakhs of rupees destroyed

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Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 08:46 PM Jul 01, 2026 IST
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Property worth lakhs of rupees was destroyed after a fire broke out at Dashmesh Pipe Factory in Nasrala on Wednesday morning.

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Factory owner Avdesh Kumar said the factory was closed during the night. Around 5 am, factory driver Chandan informed him on the phone that a fire had broken out on the premises.

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The owner immediately informed the Nasrala police outpost and the Electricity Department. The police then alerted the Fire Brigade, following which four fire tenders reached the spot and brought the blaze under control after a major operation.

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Tribhawan Prasad, the factory owner, said the fire caused losses running into lakhs of rupees. He said the raw material used for manufacturing plastic granules was completely destroyed, while the machinery installed inside the factory was damaged and reduced to scrap.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The police are looking into the incident. - OC

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