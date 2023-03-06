Players honoured at Purewal sports fest

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, March 5

On the second day of the 26th Purewal Games of Hakimpur, also known as the Olympics of Doaba, eminent sports writer Principal Sarwan Singh was honoured with an award today. Athletes Akshdeep Singh and Manju Rani, national record holders in race walking, were also honoured.

Principal Sarwan Singh was honoured for his lifelong services in the fields of education, literature, health and sports. He was given a reward of Rs 5 lakh. Out of his 50, 25 books are about sports and sportsmen.

During the felicitation ceremony, Akshdeep Singh, who qualified for the Paris Olympics by setting a new national record in the 20km race walk, was honoured with the Late Gurinderjit Singh Lidhar Award. As Akshdeep is presently in India camp, the award was given to his brother Vishwadeep Singh and coach Gurdev Singh. Surjit Kaur Purewal award was given to Manju Rani who qualified for the Asian Games by setting a new national record in 35km race walk. Manju Rani’s father Jagdish Kumar received the award on her behalf. Purewal Games are dedicated to international kabaddi and wrestling player Malkit Singh Purewal.