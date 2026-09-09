Players pick up brooms, spades as sports ground lies in poor condition

Amid the Punjab Government’s claims of encouraging youngsters to take up sports and providing them with adequate sporting facilities, the poor condition of the ground at the School of Eminence in Phagwara has raised questions over the implementation of these initiatives.

The ground, where a Residential Excellence Academy is also being run, is reportedly in poor condition, making it difficult for sportspersons to carry out their regular practice. Instead of focusing solely on their training, players have been seen cleaning and working to make the ground fit for sporting activities, with brooms and spades.

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According to information, several religious and other public events are organised at the ground during the year. Recently, the Punjab Government organised the ‘Ik Shaam Shiv De Naam’ programme at the venue. The movement of trucks, heavy machinery and other vehicles during the event reportedly damaged the playing surface. Football goalposts that had been installed at the ground for several years were also removed during the arrangements.

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After the event concluded, the ground was allegedly not restored properly, resulting in potholes and uneven patches at several places. A portion of the boundary wall was also demolished to create an additional access route for the event.

The continued opening of the route subsequently became a concern for local residents and sportspersons, who alleged that it facilitated the entry of substance users and stray cattle into the premises. According to local residents and sports enthusiasts, the additional passage was eventually closed with expenditure incurred by them.

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“Officials regularly visited the ground before the event, but no one took responsibility afterwards,” said area councillor Munish Prabhakar.

He said the uneven surface and potholes had made it difficult for players to practise safely and increased the risk of injuries. He said officials and political leaders had been making frequent visits to the ground before the government programme, but there was little attention towards its condition after the event was over.

Prabhakar said the ground had produced several prominent sportspersons in the past and stressed that the government should ensure proper infrastructure and basic facilities for players.

He questioned the practice of using a sports ground for large events without ensuring its restoration afterwards, saying that players should not be forced to undertake maintenance work themselves.

However, ADC Randeep Singh Heer said the administration had taken corrective measures shortly after the event. He said the boundary wall was reconstructed within two days of the programme and the potholes in the ground were also repaired. According to him, the restoration work was carried out by the administration’s team.

The ADC further said that if any complaint regarding the condition of the ground or the restoration work was received, a report would be sought from the officials concerned. The differing accounts have nevertheless brought renewed focus on the need for proper maintenance of sports infrastructure, particularly at a facility being used to train young players under a Residential Excellence Academy.