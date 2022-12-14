Players prove their mettle on Day 4 of police games

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 13

Players continued to slug it out the fourth day of the six-day All India Police Games Volleyball Cluster 2022 at the Punjab Armed Police headquarters here on Tuesday.

In the league matches in the men’s category of basketball, Himachal Pradesh defeated Gujarat, CISF defeated ITBP and Karnataka registered a win against Uttarakhand. In basketball men’s quarterfinals, Punjab defeated Rajasthan, BSF defeated Haryana, CRPF beat Kerala and CISF beat Himachal Pradesh.

In the only league match played today by women’s basketball teams, Punjab defeated Tamil Nadu. In pre-quarter handball matches for men, Punjab beat Haryana, Tamil Nadu beat Himachal Pradesh, CRPF beat Jharkhand, Rajasthan beat SSB, Maharashtra beat Telangana, the CISF beat J&K, the BSF beat Karnataka and the ITBP beat Odisha.

Players in action during the 71st All-India Police Games at PAP Complex in Jalandhar on Tuesday. Photo: Sarabjit Singh

In handball, in the women’s quarterfinals, Punjab beat Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan beat Haryana, Manipur beat Tamil Nadu and SSB beat Maharashtra. In volleyball men’s quarterfinal, Punjab beat CISF, Kerala beat Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan beat ITBP and Karnataka beat J&K.

In volleyball, in the women’s quarterfinals, Kerala beat Madhya Pradesh, SSB beat Rajasthan, CRPF beat West Bengal and Haryana beat RPF.