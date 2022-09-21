Players show their mettle in 'Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean'

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 20

Veterans are taking part in the Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean games in big numbers. In the men’s athletics, various events were held for 21-40 age group. In shot-put, Armandeep Singh Of the West Block won Gold while Aadilsher Singh of the same block bagged Silver and Deepak Chandla of Phillaur got Bronze.

In triple jump, in the men’s 21-40 age group, Pawan Kumar of Adampur won Gold with 11.92, Ravi Kumar of the West Block bagged Silver and Parminder Singh of West got bronze.

In the 400-m men’s 21-40 age group category, Jashanpreet Singh of Jalandhar West II won Gold by completing the race in 52.65 sec, Jagmeet Singh of Jal East bagged the second prize and Harpreet Singh of Jal West II got the Bronze medal.

In men’s 1,500-m, Dapinder Singh of Sant Baba Bhag Singh University, Adampur, won Gold and Akash Singh of Jal West won Silver.

In the 100-m final of the 21-40 age group, Gurindervir Singh of Jal East won Gold with 11.09 seconds.

In the 200-m women’s final for the 21-40 age group, Ramandeep Kaur of East won Gold with 31.65 seconds, Priyanka Rani of Kukar Pind bagged Silver and Jaspreet Kaur of Rurka Kalan secured Bronze.

In the 100-m women’s 21-40 age category, Ramandeep Kaur of Kukar Pind won Gold.

In women’s long jump, for the 21-40 age category, Ramandeep Kaur of Jalandhar East won gold.