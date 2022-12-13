Players slug it out in police games

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 12

The All India Police Games Volleyball Cluster 2022 matches are in full swing at the PAP headquarters. Punjab teams carried on with their winning spree today on the third day of the tournament, beating their rivals in various categories.

In the men’s category in basketball, Kerala beat Delhi, Telangana beat Mizoram, Punjab beat RPF, Haryana beat West Bengal, CRPF beat Puducherry and Rajasthan beat J&K.

In the women’s category in basketball, Rajasthan beat Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh beat Gujarat, Kerala beat SSB, and Tamil Nadu beat Uttar Pradesh.

In the men’s category in handball, Punjab beat Kerala, Bihar beat Chhattisgarh, the Assam Rifles beat Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra beat ITBP.

In the women’s category in handball, Punjab beat Maharashtra, SSB beat Tamil Nadu, and Haryana beat Chhattisgarh. In volleyball matches for men, Punjab beat Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh beat Sikkim, ITBP beat Manipur, HP beat Gujarat, Karnataka beat Bihar, and Tripura team got a walkover as the Arunachal Pradesh team did not show up.

In women’s volleyball, Madhya Pradesh beat Jharkhand, Kerala beat Manipur, CRPF beat Chhattisgarh, and West Bengal beat Tamil Nadu.