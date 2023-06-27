Plumes of dust trouble residents on Malri road

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, June 26

Plumes of dust on the Malri road have become a headache for residents here. The state water supply and sewerage board had dug deep trenches to lay sewer lines on the road recently. After the completion of work, no repair work was carried out, said a resident. Dust had now made life miserable for them, he said.

Shopkeepers said their business was suffering as customers avoid visiting shops due to the poor condition of the road.

A trader said the authorities concerned put concrete on the road, but premix carpet had not been laid yet.

Road repair is the responsibility of the sewerage board, but it was running away from its responsibility, a resident said.

Malri Road connects Nakodar town with Malri village, which is famous for Baba Mall’s gurdwara.

Residents questioned MLA Inderjit Kaur Maan’s statement that was issued recently. She had said that Nakodar would see all-round development without any discrimination.