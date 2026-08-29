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Home / Jalandhar / PM bats for sporting culture among youth at NIT-Jalandhar

PM bats for sporting culture among youth at NIT-Jalandhar

Harbhajan Singh, Manya Ralhan inspire students at Khelo India Samvaad

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:14 AM Aug 29, 2026 IST
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PM Narendra Modi virtually addresses athletes at the Khelo India Dialogue. File
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The Dr BR Ambedkar National Institute of Technology (NIT), Jalandhar, hosted ‘Khelo India Samvaad – Khel Ki Baat, PM Ke Saath’ on Thursday.

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The programme brought together students and young participants to promote sports, fitness, discipline, teamwork and a strong sporting culture among the youth.

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A major highlight of the programme was the virtual interaction of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the youth, including students of the NIT-Jalandhar.

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The Prime Minister emphasised the importance of sports and fitness in the holistic development of the youth and encouraged them to actively participate in sporting activities, nurture their talent and contribute towards building a stronger sporting ecosystem for the nation.

The interaction also reinforced the importance of youth participation in shaping India’s sporting journey and aspirations for future international sporting achievements.

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Harbhajan Singh, former Indian international cricketer, was present on the occasion as the Chief Guest.

Interacting with the students, Harbhajan shared his sporting journey and encouraged the youth to participate actively in sports, pursue their dreams with dedication and remain committed to fitness and discipline.

He stressed that sporting success requires hard work, perseverance, self-belief and consistency, and inspired students to give their best not only in sports, but also in their academic and professional pursuits.

His presence provided a valuable opportunity for students to interact with and draw inspiration from a celebrated sportsperson, who had represented India at the highest level.

The programme also featured Manya Ralhan, accomplished international badminton player and promising young sporting talent, whose presence motivated students to pursue sports with commitment and ambition.

Prof Binod Kumar Kanaujia, Director, NIT Jalandhar, highlighted the vital role of sports and physical fitness in overall development.

The programme was attended by Prof Anish Sachdeva, Registrar; Prof Shailender Bajpai, Dean (Student Welfare); Prof Subhash Chander, Dean (Planning & Development); Prof Ajay Bansal, Dean (Industry and International Affairs), Neha Sharma, District Youth Officer (DYO), representatives associated with youth affairs and sports; and Dr Ashok Bagha with other faculty members, officers, staff and students.

The programme also set the tone for National Sports Day on August 28, which will commemorate the legacy of the legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand. The NIT-Jalandhar will organise a special programme under the Khelo India initiative to further encourage sports participation, fitness and youth engagement.

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