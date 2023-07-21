PM’s appreciation letter for Tarn Taran teachers

Tarn Taran , July 20
Two teachers of Universal Academy here were honoured on Thursday by the principal of the academy, who got appreciation letters from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The principal said academy teachers Jasmine Karan Dhaliwal and Garima Arora expressed their views on ‘Pariksha pe Charcha’ conducted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The teachers — Jasmine Karan Dhaliwal and Garima Arora — wrote and sent their views about the examination and education system. The teachers were appreciated by the Prime Minister for their efforts and sent them an appreciation letter (in Punjabi) for their valuable points and participation. Feeling proud of the achievement, the school management, head of institution Dr Sanjeev K Kochar, along with all the staff members, congratulated the teachers and wished them a bright future.
