PO arrested

Lohian, November 19
The Lohian Khas police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) who had been absconding for the past couple of years. Station House Officer SS Padda said the accused has been identified as Gurprit Singh, a resident of Nalh village. The accused had been wanted in multiple cases.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
COP27 approves 'loss and damage' fund to help poor countries; Indian climate experts welcome deal
The decision was approved at the COP27 closing plenary sessi...
'I don't see any reason for it': Trump snubs Twitter after Musk announces reactivation of ex-President's account
Slightly over 15 million Twitter users voted in the poll wit...
Wanted terrorist Rinda dies of drug overdose in Pak hospital
Was the mastermind of RPG attack in Mohali
US varsity updates policy, allows Sikh students to wear kirpan on campus
The move comes about two months after a Sikh student at the ...
Qatar eye home advantage as they take on Ecuador in FIFA World Cup opener
The match starts at 7 pm local time (9.30 pm IST)