PO arrested after 4 years

Phagwara, May 27

The Lohian Khas police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) who had been absconding for the past four years.

Investigating officer (IO) Manoj Kumar has identified the PO as Jagdev Singh, a resident of Rai Wal Bet.

He added that the accused, was declared PO on December 4, 2019, had been wanted in a case of attempt to murder.