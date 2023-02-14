PO arrested after six years

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) absconding for the last six years. Investigating Officer (IO) Jasvir Singh said the accused has been identified as Gomus Masih, a resident of Baghela village under Mehat Pur police station. The IO said the accused is wanted in a theft case registered in 2014 and was declared a proclaimed offender in 2017. OC

Youth dies of drug abuse

Phagwara: A youth died at Rishi Nagar in Phillaur due to an alleged overdose of drugs last night. The deceased has been identified as Vishu (18). Phillaur MC Rakesh Kalia said a few youths in the Mohalla had been taking drugs, but Vishu ended up dying of an overdose. Phillaur SHO Surinder Kumar said the police are investigating the matter to ascertain the cause of death. OC

Third arrest in murder bid case

Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have arrested a third accused wanted in a case of attempt to murder and rioting. The investigating officer (IO) Bhajan Singh said the accused has been identified as Sunil Kumar, a resident of Khurshaid Pur village. Gurmit Singh, a resident of Hussain Pur village, had complained to the police that the accused and his accomplices attacked him with sharp-edged weapons with the intention to kill and seriously injured him on February 8 on the premises of Nakodar Civil Hospital where he had gone for a medical examination. The IO said a case under Section 307, 323, 324, 148 and 149 of IPC was registered against the accused. His two accomplices have already been arrested earlier.