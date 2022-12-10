PO at large for 4 years nabbed

Phillaur: The Bilga police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) on the loose for the last four years. The Station House Officer, Mohinder Pal, said the accused had been identified as Gurjit Singh, alias Chetu, a resident of Burj Hassan village. The accused was wanted in two cases of drug peddling. TNS
No action against Encroachers
Nakodar: Encroachments upon roads by vendors and shopkeepers has become a nuisance for residents of Nakodar city, as the nagar council has failed to act against the encroachers. Locals say the failure of the nagar council to act against violators, encourages other shopkeepers to encroach upon roads. Berms of the road from Fohara Chowk to Ambedkar Chowk and Railway Road, Jalandhari Pulli Road, Malarri Road and Nurmahal Road have been encroached upon. Even vegetables vendors have encroached upon Gurdwara road.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amid Pratibha Singh-Sukhwinder Sukhu tussle over Himachal Pradesh chief minister's post, Kangra leader emerges as probable consensus candidate
Congress won 10 of 15 seats in Kangra, MLAs are floating the...
Mohali-type 'rocket attack' at police station in Punjab's border Tarn Taran district, 10 cops were present in adjoining building
The police officials did not rule out the possibility of a t...
40-year-old Sikh woman stabbed to death in Canada’s British Columbia
Police say they found Harpreet Kaur suffering from multiple ...
Question mark on India-Pakistan cricketing ties as Jaishankar raises terrorism issue
The BCCI lately said India would not travel to Pakistan for ...