PO at large for 4 years nabbed

Our Correspondent

Phillaur: The Bilga police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) on the loose for the last four years. The Station House Officer, Mohinder Pal, said the accused had been identified as Gurjit Singh, alias Chetu, a resident of Burj Hassan village. The accused was wanted in two cases of drug peddling. TNS

No action against Encroachers

Nakodar: Encroachments upon roads by vendors and shopkeepers has become a nuisance for residents of Nakodar city, as the nagar council has failed to act against the encroachers. Locals say the failure of the nagar council to act against violators, encourages other shopkeepers to encroach upon roads. Berms of the road from Fohara Chowk to Ambedkar Chowk and Railway Road, Jalandhari Pulli Road, Malarri Road and Nurmahal Road have been encroached upon. Even vegetables vendors have encroached upon Gurdwara road.