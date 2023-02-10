PO booked on court order

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, February 9

The Bilga police have booked a proclaimed offender on the charge of not appearing in court. Station House Officer (SHO) Mohindar Pal said the accused has been identified as Ajay Kumar, a resident of Farwala village.

The SHO said a Phillaur court has ordered that the accused be declared a proclaimed offender in connection with an assault case and be booked under Section 174-A (non-appearance in response to a proclamation under Section 82 of Act 2 of 1974). The SHO said a case has been registered and the investigation has been initiated.