PO falls in police net

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, April 25

The Nakodar city police have arrested a woman proclaimed offender on the charge of non-appearance in court.

Investigating officer (IO) Ranjit Singh said the accused has been identified as Manpreet Kaur, the daughter of Jaswindar Singh, a resident of Sarakpur village.

The Nakodar Judicial Magistrate (First Class) has stated that the accused was declared a proclaimed offender in a case registered under Sections 383, 384 and 120-B of the IPC and should be booked under Section 174-A (non-appearance in response to a proclamation under Section 82 of Act 2 of 1974). The IO said a case was registered against the accused in the month of January.