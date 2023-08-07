PO lands in police net

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) who was absconding for the past 19 years. Investigating officer (IO) Kulwinder Singh said the accused had been identified as Jarnail Singh, alias Nanna, a resident of Bal Hukmi village. The IO said he was wanted in a case of causing death by negligence. The case was registered on December 12, 1996, and he was declared a PO in 2004. OC

Thieves strike at mobile shop

Phagwara: A mobile shop was reportedly burgled on the Phagwara-Bhanoki road on Saturday night. The burglars entered the shop after breaking open the locks and took away 15 costly mobile phones and cash worth Rs 15,000 from the shop. Shop owner Sat Pal told the police that he went home after locking the shop properly, but found it burgled next morning. The police have registered a case under Section 379 of the IPC. OC

Gold earrings snatched

Phagwara: An unidentified motorcycle-borne miscreant snatched gold earrings from Onkar Nagar resident Parwinder Bala in Pacca Bagh locality here on Saturday night. The suspect managed to flee after committing the crime. The police have registered a case under Section 379 of the IPC. OC

2 booked for child pornography

Phagwara: The police have booked two youths under Section 67-B of the IT Act on the charges of viewing and sharing child pornography on WhatsApp and Instagram. Superintendent of Police Gurpreet Singh said in the first case, a youth, Piyush, a resident of GT Road, Phagwara, was booked. In another case, the Satnampura police have registered a case, also under Section under 67B of IT Act, against a youth identified as Jaskaran Singh Sandhu, a resident of Mauli village near Phagwara, on the charges of viewing and sharing child pornography on the social media. No arrests have been made so far.

#Nakodar #Phagwara