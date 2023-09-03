PO lands in police net

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO), who was absconding for the past few months. Investigating officer Rajinder Pal Singh said the accused had been identified as Jatinder Thappar, alias Sanju, a resident of Mandiala village falling under the Mehat Pur police station. He was wanted in a case of robbery and firing in 2019. He was declared a PO in July 2023. OC

Four booked on assault charge

Phagwara: The Mehat Pur police have booked four persons on the charge of assaulting a villager. Investigating officer (IO) Jaswinder Singh said the suspects had been identified as Mangat Singh, Balwinder Singh, Kamaljit Singh, and Milkhi Singh, all residents of Gounsu Wal village. Sukhwinder Singh, a resident of the same village, complained to the police that the suspects waylaid him and attacked him with a sharp weapon on July 7. He suffered serious injuries in the incident. They also threatened him of dire consequences. The IO said a case under Sections 323, 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (committing crime with the common intention of the IPC had been registered against the suspects. OC

Six booked for attacking man

Phagwara: The police have booked six youths, including Munish, Mitlesh and Golu, on the charges of attacking and injuring the complainant, Sachin Kumar, who was stopping them from eve-teasing his niece. Sachin, a resident of Friends Colony, here, suffered injuries. He was admitted to the Civil Hospital. On his complaint, the police have registered a case against the suspects under Sections 323, 341, 354-A, 354-D, 506, 148 and 149 of the IPC. No arrest has been made so far. OC

Man attacked, six booked

Phagwara: On a complaint lodged by Vijay Kumar, a resident of Prempura Mohalla, the police have booked six persons on the charges of attacking and injuring him on Friday night. The police have registered a case against the suspects - Sameer, Rahul, Varun, Ritik, Sahib and Sahil, all residents of Subhash Nagar, - under Sections 323, 341, 148 and 149 of the IPC. The complainant was admitted to the Civil Hospital here. No arrest has been made so far.

