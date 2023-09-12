PO lands in police net

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO), who was absconding for the past four years. Investigating Officer Balvir Chand said the accused had been identified as Rannjit Singh, alias Nahar, a resident of Sanda village. He was wanted in a case of robbery and firing registered in 2017. He was declared a PO in 2019. OC

18-yr-old youth goes missing

Phagwara: An 18-year-old youth, a resident of Mehsam Pur village, has been missing for the past four days. Kirpal Singh complained to the police that his son, Mandeep Kumar, left the house on September 7, but did not return home. Investigating officer Avtar Lal said a missing report had been lodged in this regard. OC

Two booked on assault charge

Phagwara: The Mehat Pur police have booked two persons on the charge of assaulting a villager. Investigating officer (IO) Jaspal Singh said the suspects had been identified as Sarabjit Singh and Sonu, residents of Rai Pur Arayian village. Subash Kumar, a resident of the same village, complained to the police that the suspects attacked him with weapons. He suffered injuries in the attack. The IO said a case under Sections 323, 324(voluntarily causing hurt with dangerous weapons or means) and 34 (committing crime with the common intention) of the IPC had been registered against the accused.

#Phagwara