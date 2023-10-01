PO lands in police net

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO), who was absconding for the past few months. Investigating officer Jagtar Singh said the accused had been identified as Rannjit Singh, alias Kalu, a resident of Mulle Wal Khehra village. He was wanted in a case of theft registered in 2016 and was declared a PO recently. OC

Two injured in group clash

Phagwara: Two persons, including a leader, suffered injuries in a group clash on the Phagwara-Banga road on Friday night. A police party, headed by Deputy Superintendent of Police Jaspreet Singh, rushed to the spot. Injured persons former AAP leader Inderjit Singh Khaliyan was admitted to Narula Hospital, Phagwara, while Manu Sharma from another group was admitted to the Civil Hospital here. Khaliyan told the police that as soon as he came out of his office on the Banga Road to return to his house, a group of around 12 assailants attacked him. Manu Sharma alleged that Khaliyan and his friends attacked him. The police are investigating the matter. OC

Woman’s mobile phone snatched

Phagwara: An unidentified scooter-borne person snatched a mobile phone from a woman in the Hargobind Nagar locality here on Friday. The suspect managed to flee after committing the crime. The victim, identified as Manpreet Kaur, a resident of Ajnoha village. The incident took place while she was going to her office. The victim raised alarm and managed to note down the registration number (PB-12AH-5249) of the scooter. The police have registered a case under Section 379B of the IPC. They have launched a manhunt to trace the suspect. OC

Seven booked for assault

Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have booked seven persons on the charges of voluntarily causing hurt and rotting. Investigating officer (IO) Rannjit Singh said the suspects had been identified as Ashok, Vinay, Naresh, Vishal, Bablu, Prince and Nawi Bacha, all residents of Nakodar. Gurdeep Singh, a resident of Mohalla Guru Nanak Pur, Nakodar, complained to the police that the suspects waylaid him and his brother near Baba Balmik Temple on September 23 and attacked them. They also suffered injuries in the incident. The IO said a case had been registered.

#Phagwara