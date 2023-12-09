PO lands in police net

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Bilga police have arrested a proclaimed offender on the charge of non-appearing in court. Station House Officer (SHO) Aman Sainni said the accused had been identified as Satnam Singh, alias Satti, a resident of Burj Hassan village. The SHO said Phillaur Judicial Magistrate First Class Minkashi Gupta had ordered that the accused be declared a proclaimed offender in a case under Sections 61 and 1 of the Excise Act and should be booked under Section 174-A (non-appearance in response to a proclamation under Section 82 of Act 2 of 1974). The SHO said a case was registered against the accused. OC

Murder suspect yet to be nabbed

Phagwara: Even after over fifteen months, the Nurmahal police are yet to arrest the suspect in a murder case. Rohit (22), a resident of Mohalla Khatikan, was shot dead on the morning of August 10 by Jaswinder Singh Bunty, a resident of Lohar village falling under the Jamsher Sadar police station. The police had registered a case under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC against Jaswinder Singh Bunty. Station House Officer Pankaj Kumar said raids were being conducted to nab the absconding person. OC

Man held with intoxicants

Phagwara: The Goraya police arrested a drug smuggler and recovered 310 intoxicant tablets from his possession on Thursday night. The suspect has been identified as Balbir Kumar, alias Billu, a resident of Kirpalpur village in Phagwara sub-division. He was nabbed by the police at a checkpoint near Mohalla Langrria in Goraya. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered. OC

Woman hit by tractor, injured

Phagwara: On a complaint lodged by a woman, the police have arrested Joginder Singh, a resident of Ranipur village, on the charges of hitting and injuring the complainant with a tractor while she was on an evening walk on November 17 in Palahai village. The complainant, Jasbir Kaur of Palahai village, is undergoing treatment at the DMC&H, Ludhiana. A case under Sections 279 and 338 of the IPC has been registered. OC

Three held with drugs, liquor

Hoshiarpur: The district police arrested three smugglers and recovered drugs from their possession. According to information, the Mahilpur police arrested two smugglers and recovered a large number of intoxicating pills from them. The suspects have been identified as Harpreet Singh, a resident of Peda, Mahilpur, and Jeevan Kumar, a resident of Haveli. The Talwara police arrested Manpreet Singh, alias Gaurav, a resident of Bhambotad, and recovered 16 bottles of smuggled liquor from him.

