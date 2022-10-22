PO since 2010, man held for bank robbery

Jalandhar, October 21

The Jalandhar Commissionerate Police on Friday arrested an accused who was a proclaimed offender in at least three cases of theft and robbery and an attempt to murder for the past over 12 years.

A resident of Uttam Nagar of Basti Sheikh locality, Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi, had recently committed robbery and loot on the premises of UCO Bank in Industrial Area. The incident dates back to August 4 when he and his three more accomplices had committed a daylight robbery of Rs 13.84 lakh cash from the bank at gunpoint and snatched two gold rings, two gold bangles and a gold chain with pendant from a woman employee there.

An FIR No. 208 had been lodged against him at Division No. 8 police station under Sections 392, 506 and 34 of the IPC and 25/54/59 of the Arms Act. Sharing details, DCP Jaskiranjit Singh Teja, ACP Investigation Paramjit SIngh and Inspector Inderjit Singh, Incharge, Anti-Narcotics Cell, said, “Three persons, including Ajaypal Singh, Vinay Tiwari and Tarun Kumar alias Billa had already been arrested but kingpin Gurpreet was arrested today, over two months after the crime. The accused had been spotted coming to the bank on scooters wearing caps and masks.”

Teja said the recovery of all the looted gold, Rs 1 lakh cash and a .32 bore revolver had been made from the accused. “He was wanted in a case of attempt to murder lodged at Maqsudan in 2009, a case of robbery in 2010 at Nakodar, besides two cases of theft also in Nakodar in the same year. He is 42 and married with two children,” the DCP said. — TNS

All accused nabbed, looted gold seized