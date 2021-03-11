PO with 60 cases against him lands in police net

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 22

The city police on Saturday arrested a man who was wanted in a case of forgery. However, to the police’s dismay, the man turned out to be a notorious criminal, who has over 60 criminal cases registered against him across the state and in Jammu.

Notorious criminal According to the police, Sukhwinder Singh, alias Kinda, of Jandiala Manjki village in Jalandhar has 14 cases registered against him in Nurmahal, 26 in different police stations in Amritsar, 10 in Jalandhar, six in Phillaur, while one case in Khanna and three in Jammu.

He had been booked under several charges of murder, attempt to murder, violence and drug smuggling. Besides, he had also been declared a fugitive in a number of cases.

He had been booked under several charges of murder, attempt to murder, violence and drug smuggling. Besides, he had also been declared a fugitive in a number of cases. Police officials said earlier, on March 30; the police had registered a case of forgery against him after he was found tampering with some documents. They said the police tried to arrest him but he managed to abscond. A court had then declared him a proclaimed offender (PO).

Central ACP Nirmal Singh said a police team led by SHO Bhushan Singh managed to arrest Sukhwinder by conducting raids at various locations. He said during questioning, Sukhwinder admitted to being a history-sheeter and confessed to the crimes committed by him in different districts across the state.

“Over 60 criminal cases have been lodged against him in various police stations of Jammu and Punjab. A probe is still on to investigate more such cases in which Sukhwinder is involved and to find his aides,” he said. He further said his arrest had been reported to all police stations and they have placed him on transit remand for questioning.