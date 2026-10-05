Poet Nafas Ambalavi honoured at All-India Mushaira in Hoshiarpur

Poetry in Hindi, Urdu and Punjabi flowed freely at the All-India Mushaira organised by the District Writers’ Forum, Hoshiarpur, turning the literary evening into a vibrant celebration of emotions, activism and cultural expression. Poets from different parts of the country captivated the audience with verses on love, relationships, loneliness, politics, war and changing social values.

The 14th Prof Mohan Singh Aujla Award 2026 was presented to renowned Ambala-based poet Nafas Ambalavi for his distinguished contribution to literature. Ambalavi, who has authored several books, was honoured amid applause from the gathering.

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The Mushaira was presided over by forum secretary and organiser Raghbir Singh Terkiana. His energetic conduct and poetic engagement added to the atmosphere.

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Chaman Lal Sharma from Chandigarh struck an emotional chord with the audience with his verse, “Lagta hai zindagi ke sabhi kaam ho gaye, karne ko kya bacha hai, tujhe dekhne ke baad.” The poignant lines on love and longing drew warm applause.

Kulwant Beeba from Jammu presented a verse reflecting on relationships and memories. “Jihda vi bachega, tera-mera itihaas banega.”

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Aqeel Ahmed Zia from Barabanki reflected on the increasingly self-centred nature of society. “Sabhi ke apne masail, apni fikrein hain, kaun uthaye jahmat yahan kisi ke liye.”

One of the major highlights of the evening was the presentation by awardee Nafas Ambalavi. His poetry combined philosophical thought with sharp observations on society and politics. He recited, “Teri azmat hai, tu chahe to samandar de de, maangne wale ka kaasa nahin dekha jaata.”

His observations on the marketplace of modern life also resonated with the audience: “Bade hi mukhtalif kirdaar bazaaron mein rehte hain, wahin bikte hain jo hamesha khareedaron mein rehte hain.”

Taking a sharp swipe at political opportunism, Ambalavi said, “Siyasat mein bech daala hai jinhone zameer apna, wahi kam-zarf kyun sarkaron mein rehte hain.”

His anti-war verse carried an equally strong message: “Masle jang se na suljhe hain, na suljhenge kabhi, lahu ab aur na logon ka na bahaaya jaaye.”

Jagseer Jeeda energised the gathering with Punjabi boliyan. Jeeda’s emotive and culturally rooted presentation received enthusiastic applaud.

In his concluding remarks, Terkiana said the forum would continue working to promote literary culture in the region and provide a platform for established as well as emerging poets.

He said efforts would be made to give the Mushaira an international character in future editions by inviting poets from outside India, with the aim of placing Hoshiarpur on the wider literary map.