Police announce Rs 50K cash award for info to help nab ‘Kala Kachha’ gang members

Phagwara, June 14
In response to the recent incidents of theft and robbery in Kapurthala district, believed to be orchestrated by the notorious ‘Kala Kachha’ gang, the police have issued a wanted notice. A reward of Rs 50,000 has been announced for information leading to the gang’s capture.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Rupinder Kaur Bhatti confirmed that recent criminal activities indicated the involvement of the gang. She said apprehending the gang could help solve multiple cases of theft and robbery.
A recent incident in Phagwara sub-division involved the theft of a Bullet bike and an Activa scooter from a crockery warehouse. The CCTV footage pointed towards the possible involvement of the gang. The police were actively searching for the suspects, the SP said.
Bhatti said, “The Kala Kachha gang is suspected of carrying out multiple robberies across the state, including Ambala and Kurukshetra in Haryana. Despite extensive efforts, the police have yet to apprehend the gang, prompting the issuance of the wanted notice.”
Jaspreet Singh, DSP, Phagwara, has appealed to the public for assistance, assuring that the identity of anyone providing information about gang would be kept confidential. The DSP reiterated the promise of Rs 50,000 reward for credible information about the gang.
The DSP said, “Through the combined effort of police and community support, authorities aim to apprehend the Kala Kachha gang and restore safety and order in the district.”
