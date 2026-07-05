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Home / Jalandhar / Police arrest two drug peddlers in separate cases

Police arrest two drug peddlers in separate cases

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Our Correspondent
Nawanshahr, Updated At : 04:38 AM Jul 05, 2026 IST
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In two separate operations conducted as part of an intensified drive against drug trafficking, the police arrested two alleged drug peddlers and recovered heroin and psychotropic tablets from their possession in Nawanshahr. Separate cases have been registered under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and further investigations are underway.

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In the first case, a police party was carrying out routine patrol along the canal road from village Hiala towards village Kariam. During the operation, the police noticed a man sitting on a raised platform beneath a banyan tree on the roadside. On spotting the approaching police vehicle, the man allegedly became visibly nervous and started walking briskly towards Kariam village. According to the police, the suspect pulled a black polythene packet from the left pocket of his jeans and threw it into the roadside grass before attempting to flee.

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Acting swiftly on suspicion, the police intercepted and overpowered the individual with the assistance of accompanying officials. During questioning, he identified himself as Jatinder Kumar alias Jinda, of Nawanshahr. A search of the discarded black polythene packet allegedly resulted in the recovery of 50 grams of heroin. Following the recovery, the police registered a case under the NDPS Act and arrested the accused.

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In another operation, a police team was conducting patrol and surveillance near the main highway close to the turn leading to village Nai Majara. During the checking, the police observed a young man approaching on foot. On noticing the police vehicle, he allegedly became apprehensive and immediately threw an object onto the ground. The police party quickly detained the suspect and questioned him. He disclosed his identity as Rahul, son of Prem Chand, a 23-year-old resident of village Sanawa under Police Station Sadar Nawanshahr.

On examining the discarded articles, the police allegedly recovered two strips containing 20 Alprazolam Tablets, with each strip containing ten tablets. The tablets were seized in accordance with legal procedure and a separate case under the NDPS Act was registered against the accused.

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