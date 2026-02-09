DT
PT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Home / Jalandhar / Police arrest two with heroin in separate incidents in Nawanshahr

Police arrest two with heroin in separate incidents in Nawanshahr

Our Correspondent
Banga, Updated At : 04:50 AM Feb 09, 2026 IST
The police have arrested two persons in separate incidents and recovered heroin from their possession under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district.

In the first case, the Banga Sadar police arrested Parminder Ram a resident of village Lakhpur, under Section NDPS Act. According to the police, the case was registered after the police party, while conducting routine patrolling and checking of suspicious persons and vehicles, reached near the cremation ground of village Majari on the way towards village Mallupota. The police noticed a man approaching from the opposite direction who, on spotting the police vehicle (PB-65-BG-6337), allegedly panicked and threw a transparent polythene packet containing intoxicating substance from the right pocket of his pyjama into nearby grass. On searching the packet, the police recovered six grams of heroin. The accused was arrested and a case was registered for further investigation.

In another incident, the City Nawanshahr police arrested Amritpal alias Kala a resident of Nawanshahr, under Section 21 of the NDPS Act. The police said that a police party was present near the grain market, Nawanshahr and moving towards Ibrahim Basti. When the police vehicle reached about 50 yards behind a government school, a young man was seen standing on the left side of the road. On noticing the police vehicle approaching suddenly, the youth allegedly became nervous and threw a small packet from his left hand into the grass near a light pole and attempted to flee towards a nearby tube well of the waterworks. The police team stopped the vehicle, chased him and apprehended him with the help of other staff members. On checking the discarded packet in the light of a torch and nearby streetlights, the police recovered three grams of heroin, which was weighed on an electronic scale available with the police party.

Both accused have been arrested and further investigations are underway to ascertain the source and network involved in drug trafficking, police said.

