Police attach property of drug smugglers

Jalandhar, December 24
The Jalandhar police have taken action against people who gained property through drug smuggling under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act. The police are seizing their assets to stop such criminal activities.
Over the past six months, freezing orders in five cases were issued by SHOs concerned, awaiting confirmation from the competent authorities in New Delhi. These cases involved assets totalling Rs 1,32,71,900. Out of the five cases, the competent authority in New Delhi has cleared four cases, involving assets worth Rs 98,48,800. Orders pertaining to these cases have been received while the remaining case with assets amounting to Rs 34,23,100 is currently in process.
Furthermore, the police are preparing two additional cases, collectively valued at Rs 1,00,000.
