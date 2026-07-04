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Home / Jalandhar / Police book Delhi-based firm, MARKFED official over ‘substandard urea ’

Police book Delhi-based firm, MARKFED official over ‘substandard urea ’

Investigation is underway

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Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, Updated At : 03:05 AM Jul 04, 2026 IST
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A case has been registered over the alleged supply of substandard urea worth lakhs of rupees to MARKFED. Acting on a complaint from the Agriculture Department, the police have booked a Delhi-based trading company, its owner and a MARKFED official under Section 7 of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955. SHO Amandeep Nahar confirmed that the investigation was underway.

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According to Agriculture Officer Vishal Kaushal, a special team formed to curb the black marketing and diversion of urea inspected MARKFED’s cattle feed plant, where 300 bags of technical-grade urea were found. During the inspection, the urea was allegedly found to be below prescribed quality standards and had reportedly been supplied as industrial-grade material.

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The complaint further states that the consignment was supplied by Delhi-based Manisha Trading Company and its owner, Ashwani Bhardwaj. The inquiry also indicated the alleged involvement of a MARKFED official.

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The Agriculture Department alleged that subsidised agricultural urea, meant exclusively for farming use, was falsely billed as industrial-grade urea at a higher price. The stock, valued at several lakhs of rupees, was placed on hold pending further investigation.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case against the trading company, its owner and the MARKFED official. Further investigation is in progress.

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