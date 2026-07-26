Police book man over Geeta temple incident in Phagwara

Following the intervention of senior police officials, the Phagwara City police registered a case under Section 298 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against a man nearly 25 hours after he allegedly entered Geeta Bhawan Mandir in an intoxicated state, causing panic among devotees and allegedly hurting their religious sentiments. Police sources said the accused's medical examination confirmed that he was under the influence of alcohol.

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Phagwara DSP Palwinder Singh told this correspondent that the FIR was registered on the complaint of temple priest Navneet Joshi and that the investigation is underway.

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The accused, identified as Ashish Bagga, a resident of Asha Park on Pallahi Road, was detained by a PCR team led by Inspector Aman Kumar Daveshwar after MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal informed the police about the incident on Thursday.

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The police recovered a police uniform, a sword, other sharp-edged weapons, a BJP flag and two identity cards from the accused’s car. One identity card was his Aadhaar card, while the other identified him as Secretary (Social Welfare), Phagwara, of the Human Rights Protection Organisation. The police said the accused claimed to be associated with the BJP, but this claim has not been verified.

SP Madhvi Sharma said the preliminary inquiry found no evidence of sacrilege or damage to any idol or other religious property. She clarified that although the accused entered the temple premises, he did not enter the sanctum sanctorum.

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Later, Geeta Bhawan Mandir Managing Committee president CR Gautam and temple priest Navneet Joshi met the SP and demanded stringent legal action. The SP assured them of a thorough investigation and appropriate action in accordance with the law, while appealing to the public to maintain peace and refrain from spreading rumours.