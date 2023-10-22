Police Commemoration Day: Cops, families pay tributes to martyrs

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, October 21

Police Commemoration Day was observed at the Police Lines here today. SSP Vatsala Gupta said the district police would extend all possible help to the families of martyrs as well as due respect to them.

While paying floral tributes to police martyrs at the memorial, SSP Vatsala asked senior police officers to ensure that the grievances of martyrs’ families should be resolved in right earnest.

The martyrs have made supreme sacrifice to safeguard the unity and integrity of the country, said the SSP, adding that the martyrs would always be remembered by one and all, who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

She said the district police was committed for the welfare of the families of the martyrs.

The SSP also took salute from guard of honour, led by DSP Khushpreet Singh.

The SSP also honoured the family members of martyrs.

SP (H) Tejbir Singh Hundal, SP (D) Ramninder Deol, SP (PBI) Surinder Kumar, SDM Lal Biswas, DSPs Gurmit Singh, Ashok Kumar, Harjinder Singh, Dr Manpreet Shimar and other police officials, besides family members, paid tributes to the martyrs.

